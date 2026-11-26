A recent analysis carried out by Digital Foundry focused on the performance of GTA 6 across the current generation of consoles, revealing that the best version is the one running on Xbox Series X.

According to the comparison, the version of GTA 6 runs better on Xbox Series X than on PlayStation 5. The specialists noticed that Microsoft’s console maintains a more stable frame rate during the most graphically demanding moments.

GTA 6 Runs Better on Xbox Series X Than on PS5, According to Analysis

In practice, both consoles reach 30 frames per second or stay close to that figure. However, the PS5 drops below 30 fps more frequently during fast driving through the city, where the hardware faces greater processing demands.

The report explains that this behavior is due to the technical differences between the consoles. Xbox Series X has more compute units and a higher processor clock speed, giving it a considerable advantage over Sony’s console, which runs at 3.5 GHz.

However, Sony’s platform offers some specific advantages, such as better immersion thanks to the DualSense controller. On the other hand, the Xbox version supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), unlike the PS5 version, helping to make performance drops less noticeable.

Finally, Digital Foundry also highlighted that Xbox Series S uses AMD FSR 4 technology, achieving outstanding performance for its range and demonstrating the high level of optimization the studio has achieved with this model.

In other news, here’s a website that lets users play GTA 6 for free through cloud streaming, without owning a PS5, a PSN account, or the game itself. In addition, GTA 6’s launch has been so massive that it has caused a major drop in player numbers for Call of Duty, Fortnite, and EA Sports FC 27.