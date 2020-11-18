Xbox Series X/S Stock Shortages Likely to Continue Into 2021

2020 is shaping up to be a pretty horrible year when it comes to stock shortages. And no, I’m not simply referring to the fact that back in April finding a pack of toilet rolls was akin to discovering Atlantis. With the Nvidia 30XX, AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, PS5, AMD Radeon 6000 GPUs, and Xbox Series X/S all presenting supply problems, put simply, if you’ve felt like having a bit of a wild spending spree this year, your options have been more than a little limited.

In regards to the Xbox Series X and S, however, following a report via TechPowerUp, if you were holding fire on your purchase until the new year, it seems that even Microsoft themselves don’t think stock levels are going to improve that significantly.

Xbox Series X/S Supply Issues!

Speaking in an interview, Microsoft’s Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart has advised that initial demand for both their Xbox Series X and S consoles have been so high that they anticipate stock levels will remain low throughout the rest of this year. And, worse, this may extend well into late 2021.

“I think we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, calendar Q1. And then when we get to Q4, all of our supply chain continuing to go full speed heading into kind of the pre-summer months. And that’s where I start to – I expect to see a little bit of the demand – the supply profile, meeting the demand profile.”

What Do We Think?

We still strongly advise, regardless of which the product above we listed, that if you can be patient, do so. With limited supply levels and exceptionally greedy scalpers flooding pretty much all new tech releases, buying now will undoubtedly represent more than a few headaches to the casual consumer.

All going well though, as we move into 2021 (and COVID-19 related issues quieten down) stock levels will improve. And even if that isn’t by a huge margin, all going well we’ll all get what we want, at a reasonable price, in the near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!