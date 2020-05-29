Xbox Series X Will Support “Thousands of Games at Launch”

With the launch of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X expected around November this year, as you might expect, the ‘heat’ between the upcoming console war is already palpable. In seemingly addressing one of the biggest questions, however, Microsoft has made quite a bold statement surrounding their new next-gen console.

Put simply, the Xbox Series X will (apparently) support “thousands of games” when it finally hits retail shelves!

Xbox Series X to Support “Thousands of Games”

Now, this statement is clearly a bit ambiguous by itself, so let me clarify that for you. What Microsoft is specifically talking about here is backwards compatibility. In other words, the Xbox Series X is (seemingly) already set to work with thousands of not only Xbox One games, but also Xbox 360 and even titles from the original console!

In a report via TechPowerUp, it has even been suggested that a number of these older games will see HDR compatibility (to make them look prettier) as well as the means of upping the framerates to as much as 120 FPS.

What Do We Think?

Between the two companies, Microsoft is clearly placing a much firmer stance on their ‘backward compatibility’ than Sony who has, to date, only given us some rather vague generalizations surrounding what the PS5 might offer in that regard.

Of course, we’ll have a much better idea of how the land will lie when both consoles are officially launched. At the moment, however, I must admit, based on everything I’ve heard so far, I’m erring towards getting the Xbox Series X. Yes, I’ll admit it, I genuinely find myself surprised by that as if you’d asked me my thoughts this time last year, it would’ve been PS5 all the way. Call me crazy though, but Microsoft really seems to be giving this system a much bigger swing! As always though, I’ll wait until the details land before I make any firm commitments!

