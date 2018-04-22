Xbox To Receive 120Hz Refresh Rate Support on May Update

Xbox Now Supports 120Hz Displays

Microsoft Xbox One owners will be glad to hear what next month’s May update will bring. After adding variable refresh rate, auto latency and official 1440p support in April, they are following it up with 120Hz support. This applies not only to 1080p displays but 1440p displays as well. Which means users with a fast display can actually take full advantage of these features now. The result should be much smoother display than the standard 60Hz option.

What Other New Changes Does the Xbox May Update Bring?

The fun does not stop there. May also brings a new way to group user games and apps. Xbox One is introducing a powerful new enhancement to pins called “Groups”. With this feature, users can create multiple collections of content. Users can even assign custom names and order them, as well as add individual groups to Home. These will be accessible via My Games & Apps, Home and Guide, so it is easily reachable. However, this feature will not roll out like others before. It will not initially be enabled for everyone in the Alpha ring. In order to gauge interest and for collecting feedback, Xbox will gradually roll out Groups overtime within Alpha.

Furthermore, the May update brings improved family settings. Additionally, users can now trim clips directly in the Guide. Removing the need to switch to Upload Studio before sharing. The Xbox Accessories App is also now easier to navigate than before. Plus, it has a much more consistent look and feel with the rest of the Xbox One dashboard. As part of this change, several changes are made to the button commands on the dashboard. For example, you can now use the View button on Home to edit the order of blocks or reorder items within Groups. Pressing the “View” button on the main tab of the Guide will also now display additional capture options. If you group your collections in My games and apps by letter, you will now need to select a letter to view all groups.