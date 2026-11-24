If you’ve been tracking the new C LAB PC case from XERON, you’ll be glad to here it’s here at last, and it’s now better than ever! This feature rich mid-tower ATX case features their unique C-shaped floating frame design, with a huge tempered glass panel to allow you to show off your latest PC build, and enjoy looking at your RGB lighting and most expensive possessions; most likely a GPU and a couple of sticks of RAM.

XERON

The XERON features their unique hybrid design, with aluminium and steel construction. The 4mm aluminium exoskeleton wraps around the SGCC steel body, which features a one-piece sheet metal construction, so there’s no unsightly panel gaps, just a clean and stylish aesthetic throughout.

The case is semi open, with exposed sections, but a tempered glass panel to keep things somewhat encased and protected, so your pet cat can’t just crawl in there for a cosy nap. Yet it provides independent cooling zones for the CPU, GPU, PSU and more, while still having space for up to 10 x 120mm fans, and dual 360mm radiators.

C LAB

It’s support up to a 160mm ATX PSU, 165mm tall CPU coolers, 360mm radiators, and graphics cards of up to 425mm, although that drops to 400mm with front fans, or 370mm with a standard radiator. They’ve even equipped the front panel with a 20 Gbps USB-C, and dual USB 3.0 ports for usability too.

Key Features

C-Shaped Floating Wrap Design : Distinctive aluminum frame with rounded, minimalist styling.

: Distinctive aluminum frame with rounded, minimalist styling. Aluminum Alloy Exoskeleton : 4mm aluminum outer frame paired with a cold-rolled steel body.

: 4mm aluminum outer frame paired with a cold-rolled steel body. One-Piece Formed Sheet Metal : Manufactured using NCT processing for Precision Fit & Finish.

: Manufactured using NCT processing for Precision Fit & Finish. Full-View Tempered Glass : 4mm tempered glass side panel showcases internal components and lighting.

: 4mm tempered glass side panel showcases internal components and lighting. Independent Cooling : Separate airflow zones for the CPU, GPU, and PSU.

: Separate airflow zones for the CPU, GPU, and PSU. Extensive Cooling Support : Accommodates up to ten 120mm fans and 360mm radiators at the top and front.

: Accommodates up to ten 120mm fans and 360mm radiators at the top and front. Back-Connect Motherboard Support : Supports compatible back-connect motherboard designs for cleaner cable management.

: Supports compatible back-connect motherboard designs for cleaner cable management. Modern Connectivity: Front I/O includes a 20Gbps USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and an audio connection.

How Much Does it Cost?

The XERON C Lab mid-tower PC case is being sold for just $249, not cheap, but it’s a premium case and unique design, so it’s about on par with other big name rivals in that regard. It’ll be available in black and white, both costing the same, and while you can track it on the Xeron website here, it’ll be landing at wider retailers in Q1 2027.