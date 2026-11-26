Our Verdict Xeron has done a fantastic job with the design of the NEX C53 BK, cramming in an impressive level of features and usability into a surprisingly compact mid-tower design.

XERON revealed their new range of PC hardware earlier this year at Computex 2026, and we’ve been eager to get some of their hardware in for a close look ever since. With a range of new PC cases, coolers and power supplies, they’re covering all the basics for system builders. However, we’re kicking things off today with their fantastic looking NEX C53 BK PC case. It comes equipped with dual tempered glass panels, tilting fan brackets, an integrated GPU bracket, support for traditional and BTF micro-ATX and ATX motherboards, and even comes with four daisy-chained fans pre-installed. So, it’s certainly covering all the fun stuff here!

XERON NEX C53

It’s also surprisingly compact, as one of the smaller mid-tower cases with these capabilities. They’ve done this by moving the PSU mount to the front of the case, allowing them to reduce the overall height, and give it full height tempered glass windows for uninterrupted views of your build. So, a very capable case in terms of hardware, compact, and best of all affordable. I guess the best thing to do now would be to get it out of the box and take a closer look!

Features

Compact ATX Design: Supports ATX and microATX BTF motherboards in a space-efficient chassis.

Dual Tempered Glass Panels: Showcase internal hardware with a premium panoramic presentation.

Extensive Cooling Support: Accommodates up to seven 120 mm fans and 360 mm radiators.

Four Pre-installed ARGB Fans: Includes daisy-chained reverse-blade ARGB fans with ring-blade design for simplified installation.

Front-Mounted PSU Layout: Maximizes internal space while creating a cleaner system presentation.

Adjustable bottom Fan Bracket: Enables customized airflow configurations for improved GPU’s cooling performance.

GPU Support Bracket: Prevents graphics card sag while protecting the motherboard’s PCIe slot.

High-Speed Front I/O: Features USB Type-C Gen 2×2 20 Gbps port and dual USB 3.0 ports.

Hidden Side-Panel Handle: Maintains clean exterior aesthetics while improving accessibility.

Eco-Friendly Coating: Premium surface finish designed with environmentally conscious materials.