XFX 5700 XT THICC II Owners Can Apply For a Free Upgrade

I think many would agree that out of all of the custom AMD RX 5700 XT graphics card releases, the ‘THICC II’ model by XFX is one of the best looking. With its sleek black/silver design along with the very distinctive ‘grill’, it looks more than a little impressive. We were so impressed, in fact, that we even wrote about the release in detail here!

If you were tempted to get one of these graphics cards, however, then you may want to pay attention. In a report via TechPowerUp, XFX is reportedly offering owners of the original graphics card the option to update, for free, to the latest revision of the design.

XFX RX 5700 XT THICC II

So, you might at this point be wondering what’s so wrong with the card. Surely it must be pretty bad to warrant them offering this for free? Well, strictly speaking, there isn’t anything wrong with it per-say. When compared directly to the THICC III design, however, there are two notable differences. Namely, the slightly longer aluminum fin-stack heatsink and a copper secondary base-plate instead of the aluminum alloy seen on the THICC II.

What difference could this make I hear you ask? Well, despite these differences sounding rather benign, it has been found that an 8 centigrade temperature difference can be seen by simply making these changes. That is, clearly, a pretty big margin of improvement!

How Can I Apply?

XFX has said that any retail versions of the 5700 XT THICC II should now feature this revision. For those of you who came in early, however, they are willing to offer you the chance to upgrade to the latest revision for free. Sounds good to us!

For more information on how to do this, you can get the ball rolling by contacting their customer support team to see if your specific model qualifies for the upgrade. You can check that out via the link here!

What do you think? Are you surprised that such small changes have made such a significant difference in temperatures? Do you applaud XFX for offering this upgrade to original owners? – Let us know in the comments!