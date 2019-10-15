XFX Custom Radeon RX 5500 Graphics Card Images Leak

Earlier this month AMD finally confirmed the upcoming release of their latest graphics card. Namely, the Radeon RX 5500. Admittedly, this was simply confirming what we already knew and, as often in these cases, we were just waiting for them to put the ‘rubber stamp’ on it.

While we are currently awaiting these to hit shelves, in a report via Videocardz a rather interesting leak has emerged. Images claiming to be from the XFX custom RX 5500 (Thicc II) have emerged giving us what may be the first clues as to what we can expect from the custom versions of the graphics card.

XFX Thicc II Radeon RX 5500 Graphics Card

As seen similarly with the standard 5700 model (not the XT) it appears that this will primarily be a twin-fan design. Based on the design shown here from XFX, however, we have to admit that this is a rather nice looking GPU.

The sleek black design with copper highlights looks really good and does show a number of design changes from the prior XFX Thicc II model from the aforementioned 5700 range. It does, however, get a little interesting when you take a closer look at the details on this graphics card.

What Do We Think?

While there are certainly more than a few points of interest within these images, perhaps most notable amongst them is that while this will have a single HDMI and DisplayPort connection, it will apparently have two DVI outputs. Something very different in terms of the planned reference model release. As such, while they do look very sleek and professional, we’re not exactly 100% committed to these being entirely genuine. At least, not just yet.

With the 5500 expected to release within the next month or so, I guess we don’t have long to wait to find out! What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!