XFX Custom Radeon RX 5700 Graphics Card Image Leaks

While we have seen the release of the AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) graphics cards, we have still yet to see any AIB partners release their custom models. With most expected to be released within the next few weeks, we already have had something of a window into what MSI might have planned. In a report via Videocardz, however, images of the reported custom Radeon 5700 from XFX are the latest to appear!

XFX Custom Radeon RX 5700 Graphics Card

As you can see in the image below, it appears that this custom design will feature a double fan design which, on the whole, does appear to be the ‘standard’ that many of the AIB partners are taking.

The image does, however, also hint to a number of RGB embellishments. Ones that, on the whole, could make this a lot more attractive than the standard reference model. Sadly, however, in terms of performance of speculation as to how good this will be, the image is all we have.

When Will It Be Released?

Unconfirmed rumours are suggesting that XFX will formally announce this graphics card within the next week. In addition, it may have an intended release date of August 10th. A timeframe that would (largely) be consistent with what we have heard so far.

So, on the plus side, if you are looking to get a 5700 graphics card, but have been holding out for manufacturers custom models, you don’t have much longer to go!

What do you think? Do you like this design? Are you looking to get a 5700 graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!