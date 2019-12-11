XFX Radeon RX 5500 XT and YESTON Images Leak Online

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 (and XT) graphics cards are expected to launch on December 12th. That hasn’t, however, stopped a number of designs from various manufacturers creeping out a little early. For example, only earlier today we saw images from the latest 5500 XT design from Sapphire which you can check out via the link here!

In a report via Videocardz, however, new 5500 XT graphics cards have now appeared showcasing the upcoming designs from XFX and Yeston. Oh, and one little surprising semi-bonus from XFX as well.

XFX RX 5500 XT Thicc II Pro

Starting with this XFX Thicc II Pro, anyone familiar with this particular brand will immediately recognize the highly-attractive ‘grill’ style of the graphics card.

This is a highly-popular design with our community and we can see why.

XFX RX 580 Double Dissipation

Admittedly, we were a little surprised to see XFX also announce an upcoming new 580 graphics card, but we’ll happily take it. Admittedly, compared to the 5500 XT this shouldn’t (in theory) we anywhere near as strong a performer. Albeit, many are speculating that the additional cooling features should make it a solid choice from the 580 range. With an improved boost clock speed and that highly attractive aesthetic, we expect this to still be very popular.

Yeston 5500 XT GameAce

Yeston is one of only a handful of manufacturers (that we have seen so far) to go with a full-blown triple fan design for their 5500 XT. This card does, however, vary in many areas we have seen so far from other AIB partners.

Unlike the vast majority of prior 5500 XT graphics cards we have seen so far, the Yeston GameAce will include two DVI-D ports. Just to put this into context, we haven’t seen a 5500 XT yet that will include any of these. This design is at the compromise of just having 1 x DP and 1 x HDMI port, but that being said, DVI-D ports are definitely something that many consumers still need!

Yeston hasn’t, of course, skimped on their usually colorful aesthetics with plenty of things to ‘trick out’ your GPU a little further.

With a boost clock speed of 1737MHz, this is (at least on paper) faster than the XFX 5500 XT card, although whether it looks better is a matter of opinion.

With them set to launch within the next 24-48 hours for a price in the region of $220-$250 (likely less for the 580), however, things are certainly starting to heat up a little!

What do you think? Which card do you prefer the look of? The XFX or the Yeston? – Let us know in the comments!