XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 Pictured!

/ 3 seconds ago
xfx logo

Around a week ago XFX released a teaser video on their Twitter account that gave us our first look at their upcoming custom AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ‘Speedster Merc 319’ graphics card. Now, admittedly, at the time they certainly didn’t reveal much with the GPU only being shown from certain angles and with a deliberately blurred focus. Following a report via Videocardz, however, we now have our first confirmed images of what the Speedster Merc 319 will actually look like!

XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319

With it likely set to be the replacement design model for XFX’s prior, and exceptionally popular (and highly-distinctive), ‘THICC’ graphics cards, the Speedster Merc 319 carries over a lot of the aesthetics seen in that design. Sadly though, between the two, the Speedster Merc 319 does seem to have lost a lot of the unique styling that made the ‘THICC’ so easily recognizable.

XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319

Gone is the ‘Chevvy’ style grill to the end and, quite frankly, the backplate with ‘Merc’ plastered over it just doesn’t seem fitting with the sleek and stylish presentation of the main fan area. It almost looks like an exceptionally crude afterthought.

Overall, this one particular aesthetic choice makes the XFX Speedster Merc 319 look a little disappointing and, from a personal perspective, I think I’d be looking at a verticle mounting bracket if I owned this GPU.

XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319

Putting the backplate to one side, however, there are still many design aspects that will undoubtedly be appealing to consumers. Chief among which is its black coloring. Yes, as mad as it sounds, for such a basic design choice, consumers are crying out for more stylish all-black graphics cards. And in that regard, at least the XFX Speedster Merc 319 mostly hits that remit!

XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319

When Will We Know More?

The official embargo for custom AMD RX 6800/XT graphics cards arrives on November 25th and, as such, you can expect to hear a lot of news surrounding non-reference designs, from various manufacturers, in the very near future. In regards to XFX, however, as much as I loved the ‘THICC’, I think they’ve dropped the ball a little with the Speedster Merc 319.

No, it doesn’t look bad, but it doesn’t look anything near as good as the THICC either!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend