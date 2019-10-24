Xiaomi Preparing Their First Gaming Monitor

It has been a busy year for new gaming monitors, with the usual big names pushing out dozens of models. However, we recently saw Razer reveal their first gaming monitor this year, and now Xiaomi is preparing to dabble in the market too. I mean, it’s not a huge leap for the mobile brand, as they do have a fairly broad catalogue already.

With their experience in mobile phones, tablets, and even TVs, they’re sure to know a thing or two about bolting together a display. They’re not mucking about either, as it’ll be a massive 34-inch 21:9 Ultrawide. The new monitor is said to feature a 1500R curved design, with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. Because it’s built for gaming, you can expect a 144 Hz refresh rate, as well as AMD FreeSync. It even looks like it’ll have a Samsung panel, which is good news.

They also revealed a modest 24-inch IPS 1080p monitor, although few details are available for it. However, it seems to be priced at a very reasonable $98, suggesting it’s nothing too fancy.

Price and Availability

The monitor looks set to release this year. It’s currently up for pre-order for just 1999 Yuan, or around $283. After the pre-order, that’ll increase to $354. There’s no indication of global sales yet. Of course, if it sells well, we may be seeing more of these hitting the market later in the year and next year.