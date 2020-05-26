Xiaomi to Launch New ‘Redmi’ Bang-for-Buck Monitors

Xiaomi is a brand that most would largely associate with smartphone products. Well, presuming that you had heard of them at all. In recent years, however, the company has been attempting (with more than a little success) to start branching out into PC components and, in a report via 91Mobiles, it seems that they may be set to announce something very interesting if you’re in the market for a new (and inexpensive) monitor!

Xiaomi Redmi Monitor 1A

Expected to be confirmed for launch in the next 24-hours, speculation is suggesting that Xiaomi will announce a new Redmi 1A monitor. Effectively acting as a ‘cut-down’ version of their existing Mi Display 1A, the new design still packs plenty of features which are said to include:

  • 23.5-inch display panel
  • Thin bezels to three sides
  • 1080p Resolution (TBC)
  • 178°/178° viewing angles
  • 250 cd/m² brightness
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
What Do We Think?

On the whole, with those specifications, it sounds like a very solid if mildly unremarkable release. It does, however, get far more interesting when you hear how much this will cost.

Although pending confirmation, the Xiaomi Redmi Monitor 1A is expected to have an MSRP of only around $86. That, in comparative terms, makes this significantly cheaper than the vast majority of its competition, and, as such, presuming this hits retail shelves in the coming weeks, we can see this design being a very popular budget option!

For more information on this and their other products, you can check out the official Xiaomi website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new monitor? If so, are you looking primarily at price, performance, or both? – Let us know in the comments!

