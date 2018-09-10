Xigmatek Launches Glaive Tempered-Glass Mid-Tower Case

Dual Tempered Glass Chassis

Xigmatek has launched their new Glaive mid-tower case. This enclosure sports a dual tempered glass design, but not in the usual way. It uses glass for the front panel as well as the left side panel. Meanwhile, the top and right side panels use the traditional steel. While this somewhat makes the case look asymmetrical, this is good enough for those who position their system against the wall. Those users will only see the left side panel anyway.

The 380 x 205 x 450mm chassis also manages to efficiently provide room internally. It has a separate compartment for the PSU under a shroud, and this is also where the pair of 3.5″ HDD mounting spots are located. Two more 2.5″ drives can also be installed behind the motherboard tray.

As for cooling, up to 3x120mm fans fit at the front, while the top area supports either 2x120mm or 2x140mm. With a 120mm exhaust fan at the rear, that makes for a total of six fan mounting spots. The top area also has a removable film dust filter that secures in place via magnets. Don’t expect to mount a 360mm radiator at the front without some modding however. That is because there is no cut-out on the PSU shroud to compensate for the push-pull fan + radiator setup. The front is strictly for fan mounting.

In terms of component clearance, CPU coolers up to 175m tall can fit. There is also room for video cards up to 360mm long since there are no HDD cages on the way.

How Much is the Xigmatek Glaive Case?

Since this chassis is for the budget market, expect it to be priced around ~$50 USD. However, at that price, don’t expect the RGB LEDs pictured above to come for free.