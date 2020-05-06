XIGMATEK Launches the OMG! PC Case

There will always be a market for PC chassis designs that offers something a little unusual in the aesthetic stakes. Some people do, after all, want a case that stands out from the generic pack with an aesthetic that grabs your attention. In launching their latest model, however, Zigmatek clearly thinks that this new chassis design is so good that it can afford to scream OMG!

I must admit, it was about one of the first reactions I had when I saw it…

Xigmatek OMG! PC Chassis

Ok, so in terms of design, this is clearly a chassis that has a rather bold appearance with that OMG! stamped onto the front and highlighted further by the red panel. Don’t let that fool you into thinking that this case is all about the looks though. In terms of features and specifications, it actually looks like that, despite the rather pretentious name, it might actually (in terms of a case) be actually pretty decent!

Features & Specifications

0.5mm Thickness Micro ATX Chassis Structure

Unique Meshed Grill OMG Logo Frontpanel

Left Tempered Glass Sidepanel

Removable Top and Bottom Dust Filter

Easy Cable Management and PSU Shroud

Superior Airflow and Ventilation Chassis Design

Multiple Cooling Fan Placement Up to 5 x 120mm Fans

Liquid Cooling Radiators Compatibility:

Rear 120mm, Front 240mm and Top 240mm

What Do We Think?

So, at the risk of sounding like Captain Obvious, we don’t think that Xigmatek is targeting professional consumers here. With this kind of style they’re clearly appealing to the younger generation of gamers and, while I don’t like it myself that much, I’m sure my teenage nephews would think that this is pretty awesome.

One can, however, only presume that this isn’t going to form any kind of long-term branding plan. Albeit, I think I’d love Xigmatek to follow this up with the ‘LOL’, ‘WTF’ and ‘ROFLCOPTER’ varient.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!