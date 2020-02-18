XIGMATEK Launches the Zeus Arctic Open-air Chassis

Xigmatek is a brand that, at least on our radar, has been a little quiet in recent years. You know that expression about waiting for a bus though, right?…

Well, following the announcement of their ‘Overtake’ chassis earlier this month, Xigmatek has now quickly followed it up with the launch of the Zeus Arctic. An open-air chassis design looking to give you some amazing levels of performance, functionality, and aesthetics!

What does Xigmatek Have to Say?

“The Zeus Arctic Case Chassis Designed For All Major ATX＆M-ATX Gaming Or Professional System. Support 160mm CPU Cooler Clearance And 320mm VGA Card, Fan Support Up To 8 x 120mm Fan, 3 x120mm At The Front, 3x120mm Or 3x140mm At The Top And Rear 120mm Fan x 2, Liquid Cooling Radiators Front 360mm, Top 360mm And Rear 120mm For Excellent Cooling Performance.”

Specifications

For more detailed specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

While Xigmatek has yet to confirm any pricing for the Zeus Arctic, we must admit that it looks pretty amazing. I mean, I would absolutely love to have this chassis and I daresay many of you would too. Based on the design, however, we shouldn’t expect it to be cheap.

With it set to be released in the coming weeks, we can see this being a very hot property in the system chassis market!

