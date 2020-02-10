XIGMATEK WindpowerPRO CPU Cooler Released

XIGMATEK has just released the new WindpowerPRO CPU cooler. There seem to be quite a few compact coolers launching this last few weeks, but this is certainly one of the coolest looking. It features a single tower design, with a pair of 120mm for a push-pull cooling design.

The cooler its self features aluminium construction, with six 6mm copper heat pipes getting the heat away from the CPU. Furthermore, the whole thing is anodized black, giving it a more aggressive look.

What really stands out is the ARGB design. The fans feature ARGB lighting and are the XIGMATEK GAlaxy II Pro Fans which urn from 800 to 1800 RPM. Each fan is good for up to 58.5 CFM of airflow.

Then you have the ARGB top panel cover, which features a funky digital design and I think it looks great! Plus, the fans and the top cover are all fed from a single ARGB header, making it easily compatible with your motherboard.

The whole thing measure in at 110 x 125 x 157, so compatibility should be pretty high. It’s rated for 200W TDS, which is impressive for its size. Plus, it’ll deal with AM4, LGA 115x, and LGA 2066.

Unfortunately, no price just yet, but we expect that to be revealed very soon.