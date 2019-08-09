XIII Remake Has Been Delayed Until 2020

Earlier it was announced (rather surprisingly) that the 2003 cell-shaded classic XIII was getting a remaster. While practically no one was expecting this (or, if we’re being honest, asking for it either) it represented yet another gaming remake announcement that was entirely off the radar, but pleasantly received none-the-less.

Initially looking to release before the end of this year, however, if you have been looking forward to this game, then we have some bad news for you. In a report via DSOGaming, the developers for the game have confirmed that it has now been delayed into 2020.

XIII Remake Gets Delayed into 2020

In making the announcement, François Coulon, Head of Production at Microids has said (in a nutshell) that despite positive progress, the team behind the remake simply needs more time to get it right. It does, however, seem that their fans are ok with this.

“This additional development time is needed to reach the level of polish we’re aiming for. The announcement was greeted by an overwhelming response from the community. And we’ll make sure to deliver the best possible game to our fans.”

Disappointing But Understandable

Given that this game was only announced in April this year with a November release date, it did seem like a relatively short turn around for what was a remake of a (relatively old) video game. As such, while the delay is disappointing, we can’t necessarily pretend we’re overly surprised either.

It is, perhaps, a little frustrating to now see this go from a fixed date to a loose 2020. At least this is actually being made because, as above, no one was expecting it!

What do you think? Did you ever play the original XIII? Are you looking forward to the remake? – Let us know in the comments!