Xilence Performance A+ III Series 550w PSU Review

Xilence may not be the first name that rolls off the tongue if you’re looking for PC components. They are, however, a brand that has never failed to impress us with their high-quality designs at very decent prices. With the launch of the Xilence Performance A+ III Series power supply, however, this certainly looked to be an interesting proposition.

Xilence Performance A+ III Series

With a semi-modular design and bronze-rated efficiency rating, this 550w power supply we’re reviewing here would (at least on the surface) appear to be a highly-excellent choice for those looking for a new PSU. Is it any good though? Well, to find that out we need to take a closer look and get into some testing!

Let’s start by looking at some of the key features and specifications!

Features

Extremely silent cooling: large 120mm fan

modular cable management

Modular cable system from 550W

Full safety design:OVP (Over Voltage Protection)

UVP (Under Voltage Protection)

OCP (Over Current Protection)

OTP (Over Temperature Protection)

SCP (Short Circuit Protection)

OLP (Over Load Protection)

Low stand-by consumption

High energy efficiency: 80+ BRONZE® certified (complies with ErP2014 norm)

Active-PFC

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Does Xilence Have To Say

“The 80+BRONZE certified Performance A+ III series, using the high standard of DC/DC technology, supplies increased efficiency and maximum electrical stability even during excessive gaming. Because of its modular cable system (models with 550W and 650W only ) the power supplies offer a built-to-order usability. This individual use of the cables supports an optimized air flow for each computer case and improve heat dissipation. Six integrated safety circuits provide an all-time safe operation and the sleeved main cable harness ensures order in the PC case.”

Connections

As a semi-modular design, Xilence has been rather sensible in providing you with both the main motherboard and CPU connectors along with a twin-split VGA cable as part of the non-modular aspect. As such, outside of SATA connections and other peripherals, the chances are that, out of the box, you should have everything you need to hook up your PC directly connected to the power supply. If you do need more though, the good news is that Xilence has you covered!