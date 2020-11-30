XPG GAMMIX D20 DDR4 Memory Review

/ 6 seconds ago

Next Page »

XPG GAMMIX D20 DDR4 Memory Review

I’ve said it many times now, but it’s really quite tricky to find a bad memory kit these days. So long as you stick to the brands you’ve actually heard of, at least. They’ve all doing great work, and the DDR4 standards are very robust overall. That being said, XPG is one of the best memory brands around, being the gaming hardware division of the mighty ADATA, they’ve certainly got a lot of experience behind them. Of course, with their award-winning XPG gaming PC cases, peripherals and more, having a matching set of memory helps you build on that already fantastic ecosystem.

XPG GAMMIX D20

The GAMMIX D20 are the latest in a growing trend of hardware to brag about being a bit DIM, or is that DIMM… the puns are here, but I’ll work on them., There’s no RGB, and as XPG go on in their PR bumf, sayings it’s a sinister black product, or a rising shadow to kill its enemies. They’re overselling it if I’m honest, but hey, it’s RAM, you gotta say SOMETHING to make it more exciting. It’s a black heatsink, and 5 years ago that would have been standard, these days, it’s rare to not have a rainbow on its back.

XPG GAMMIX D20 DDR4 Memory Review 1

Features

  • The Look of Stealth
  • A Speed Demon
  • Supports AMD Platforms
  • Effortless Overclocking with XMP 2.0

What XPG Had to Say

“The XPG GAMMIX D20 DDR4 memory module is like a vigilante rising from the darkness. Its stealthy 4133MHz performance and sinister black exterior will strike fear into the heart of any opponent.” – XPG

Next Page »
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    5700XT Or RTX 2060 SUPER?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend