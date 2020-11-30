XPG GAMMIX D20 DDR4 Memory Review

I’ve said it many times now, but it’s really quite tricky to find a bad memory kit these days. So long as you stick to the brands you’ve actually heard of, at least. They’ve all doing great work, and the DDR4 standards are very robust overall. That being said, XPG is one of the best memory brands around, being the gaming hardware division of the mighty ADATA, they’ve certainly got a lot of experience behind them. Of course, with their award-winning XPG gaming PC cases, peripherals and more, having a matching set of memory helps you build on that already fantastic ecosystem.

XPG GAMMIX D20

The GAMMIX D20 are the latest in a growing trend of hardware to brag about being a bit DIM, or is that DIMM… the puns are here, but I’ll work on them., There’s no RGB, and as XPG go on in their PR bumf, sayings it’s a sinister black product, or a rising shadow to kill its enemies. They’re overselling it if I’m honest, but hey, it’s RAM, you gotta say SOMETHING to make it more exciting. It’s a black heatsink, and 5 years ago that would have been standard, these days, it’s rare to not have a rainbow on its back.

Features

The Look of Stealth

A Speed Demon

Supports AMD Platforms

Effortless Overclocking with XMP 2.0

What XPG Had to Say