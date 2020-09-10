XPG Launches its PRECOG ANALOG Gaming Headset

XPG, a provider of systems, components, and peripherals for Gamers, Esports Pros, and Tech Enthusiasts, today announces the XPG PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset. The launch of the XPG PRECOG ANALOG comes on the heels of the XPG PRECOG, which was unveiled last year (check out our review of it here).

The XPG PRECOG ANALOG brings with it many of the qualities as its predecessor but with a more accessible price point. Sporting hybrid electrostatic-dynamic drivers and ergonomic ear cups covered in a skin-friendly fabric, the Hi-Res Audio-certified XPG PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset is designed for epic sound quality and long-session comfort. What’s more, it comes equipped with a detachable high-sensitivity microphone and is fully customizable with the purchase of additional accessories.

XPG PRECOG Gaming Headset

The XPG PRECOG family of gaming headsets is the world’s first to feature dual electrostatic-dynamic drivers, giving users the best of both worlds. The headset’s electrostatic drivers provide crisp and clear high-frequency sound. Their thin and lightweight diaphragms generate sound across their entire surface and offer fast transient response times. Meanwhile, the dynamic drivers offer deep bass and solid low-frequency sound. All this comes together to deliver a headset that covers high frequencies without sacrificing bass, for full-bodied sound quality that’ll absorb the listener into their music or games. The Hi-Res Audio certified XPG PRECOG ANALOG features a phenomenal frequency response of 5Hz-50,000Hz to deliver enhanced sound quality for a heightened level of immersion during gameplay. Users can access and fully enjoy superior audio with content in FLAC/ALAC, AIFF, or MQA formats over usual compressed audio formats.

XPG’s patented PRO PLAYER BREATHABLE EAR CUSHIONS are encased in a breathable, skin-friendly fabric for enhanced comfort. They sport a slanted beveled design for a natural fit that won’t compress the user’s head, even when glasses are worn. The ear cushions also provide excellent sound insulation to keep ambient noise out. The headset also comes with a high-sensitivity microphone that minimizes interference between frequency ranges for clear and bright sound. Both the microphone and 3.5 mm cable can be detached for easy carrying and storage.

Features

● Dual Drivers including (Electrostatic and Dynamic)

● Hi-Res Audio Certified

● Built-in FPS / Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound / Music Modes

● Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology for Microphone

● Ergonomic Ear Cushions & Auto-Adjust Band

● Rotatable Ear Cups

● Cross-Platform Compatibility

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing XPG (Adata) has not yet revealed when the new PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset will be released nor how much we should expect it to cost. If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!