XPG Unveils its DEFENDER PRO Mid-Tower Chassis

The XPG DEFENDER PRO manifests XPG’s ambition in PC Components by introducing an E-ATX Mid-Tower dimension chassis that can host a graphic card up to 380 mm in length, which is plenty of space for supporting both NVIDIA and AMD latest generation of high-end new products, and a CPU-mounted cooler up to 170 mm depth.

With enough space for better heat dissipation, the XPG’s DEFENDER PRO E-ATX dimensions can ensure future upgradeability and a lot of modding fun. XPG Defender Pro has an optimized airflow efficiency, including 3 VENTO 120 ARGB fans pre-installed for gamers and modders, which can be expanded up to 7 and is ideal for users demanding an excellent balance of both exterior gamer appearance and aerodynamic efficiency.

XPG DEFENDER PRO Mid-Tower Chassis

The stunning and modern design concept of the DEFENDER PRO begins at its exterior, with a Magnetic Mesh Front Panel, enabling the ARGB strips to shine from within the various layers of solid metal, while any ARGB component can also shine through the Mesh panel. Not only does it enhance a personal touch to modding creation, but also encourages airflow to be optimal from front to end. Capable of supporting up to a 360 mm radiator at the front and a 280 mm radiator at the top, the DEFENDER PRO is both aesthetically elegant and aerodynamically efficient.

● Spacious premium E-ATX Dimension

● Solid MESH Front Panel with ARGB Strips Lighting Effects Design

● Removable Dust Filter

● XPG PRIME™ ARGB Combo Controller

● Efficient Airflow Layout, with x3 included XPG VENTO 120 ARGB Fans

● 3mm Tempered Glass Side Panel

● Support Vertical and Horizontal VGA Installation

● 22.8mm Depth for Cable Management

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, XPG has not confirmed any specific regional release dates, nor how much we can expect this new chassis design to cost. – If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

