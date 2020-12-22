XPG Unveils SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD

XPG, a fast-growing provider of systems, components, and peripherals for Gamers, Esports Pros, and Tech Enthusiasts, has today announced the XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 solid state drive (SSD). The SPECTRIX S20G is an SSD built with form and performance in mind with its distinct x-shaped RBG lighting and excellent read/write speeds.

The XPG SPECTRIX S20G is a gaming SSD through and through and its styling reflects this. It sports a distinctive and prominent x-shaped RGB design that outshines the competition. The RGB light effects can be customized via software. What’s more, a hairline-brushed finish gives the SSD a formidable yet elegant look that will intimidate and impress.

XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD

Users can accelerate their gaming experiences with the NVMe 1.3-compliant SPECTRIX S20G. Built with 3D NAND Flash and sporting read/write speeds of 2500/1800 MB/s, users will be able to load games faster and enjoy smoother gameplay. It works with all the latest Intel and AMD platforms for no-hassle compatibility.

The SPECTRIX S20G supports LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology to detect and fix a wider range of data errors. Plus, with AES 256-bit encryption, data security and integrity is ensured. For peace of mind, every component on the SPECTRIX S20G has passed meticulous screening, testing, and certification. It also comes backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, XPG has yet to confirm any specific regional release dates for the SPECTRIX S20G SSD nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does hit retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this clearly impressive storage solution, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

