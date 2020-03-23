You Can Play Doom II Inside Doom Eternal!

When thinking of the older classic Doom titles, while I have many fond memories of them, it’s hard to forget the masses of easter eggs and cheat codes that could be found within them. With the recently released Doom Eternal, however, it seems that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Following a post on Reddit by user ‘Spank_Ya‘, it has been found that if you enter a certain code within a PC found in the game, you can play through the full version of Doom II. Yes, you can play Doom II from within Eternal!

Doom II Easter Egg Found in Doom Eternal

Within the ‘Fortress of Doom’, users spotted a retro-style PC that allowed people to enter in codes via the keyboard. As such, it didn’t take a genius to figure out that this was definitely hiding something. Well, by entering the code ‘FLYNNTAGGART’, Doom II loads up and, better still, you can play through the entirety of the game. It sort of reminds me how ‘Day of the Tentacle’ had an easter egg PC that let you play through Maniac Mansion.

The Plot Thickens!

The story doesn’t end there though! Digging further into this, Twitter user ‘Dragonfly‘ found that this isn’t simply Doom II injected into the game. It is instead a full-blown emulator that allows you to run any WAD file format. So, in theory, you could also get this virtual PC to happily run Duke Nukem 3D from within Eternal. Groovy!

Perhaps most of all though, it’s nice to see that iD Software hasn’t forgotten how to have fun with its games.

