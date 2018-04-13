You Can Try out Star Citizen Alpha 3.1 This Weekend

Testing out Star Citizen Alpha 3.1.

Many of you might be wondering: is Star Citizen still a thing? While we don’t know when the game will be finished, we can definitely keep you up to date on its development. Star Citizen has been in development since 2011. The original release year was supposed to be 2014, and here we are in 2018 with no clear release in sight. Still, if you’re interested in the game and what it has to offer, we have some good news! Cloud Imperium’s title is free to play from April 13th to April 16th. This means that you are now able to test the Alpha 3.1 build.

What’s new in Alpha 3.1?

Apart from piloting the newest ships, gamers will also test out the character customizer. There’s also a Service Beacon feature available, which sends out distress calls that other players can respond to. We don’t know exactly what ships will become available this weekend, but we do know that Alpha 3.1 added five new ships and vehicles. These include the Reclaimer, the Anvil Terrapin-Class exploration vessel, the Nox Kue, the Razor, and the Tumbril Cyclone.

As one of the most ambitious projects of its kind, Star Citizen is also one of the most controversial. That’s because some backers have given up hope completely that the game will ever see the light of day. However, as long as the development is moving forward, there’s still hope.