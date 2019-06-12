Your First Dying Light 2 Game May Only Show You Half the Story

Dying Light 2

With the announcement of Dying Light 2 at E3 2019, many are hoping that the latest instalment will be built on the largely excellent (but not flawless) foundations the original game created.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, building on from the first game, it seems that the team behind the development are very keen to push the narrative of the game to a whole new level. This may, depending on the final result, create the most diverse story mode ever seen in a video game. So much so in fact that in your first playthrough, it’s likely that you’ll only actually see around 50% of the game’s content.

Choose Your Own Adventure

It seems that Dying Light 2 really will push out the boat in terms of the choose your own adventure style of narrative where every decision you make may have incredibly significant consequences.

Like Kenny remembering everything you said to him in Telltales The Walking Dead, every action you take (with a positive or negative motive) will lead almost certainly have consequences you didn’t expect. As such, lead developer Tymon Smektala believes that upon completing your first playthrough, it’s likely that you’ll only encounter about 50% of the games total content.

What Do We Think?

We have seen games attempt in the past to bring a rich and detailed narrative style of story telling to their games where your decisions will have consequences. To date, however, no one has really been able to pull this off to an exceptionally detailed level. It would, therefore, be curious to see if Dying Light 2 could be the first to achieve this.

We are, admittedly, still a long way off any release for this game, but in terms of a sequel, it at least seems clear that they don’t plan to be lazy with this one!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!