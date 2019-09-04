YouTube Confirm 17,000 Channels Removed in Tackling ‘Hate’

Last June, video hosting website YouTube implemented new guideline policies that looked to take a much tougher stance on what the platform considered ‘hateful content’. Now, we’d be the first to admit that this is a very subjective matter and I think many would agree that their actions haven’t to date been consistent nor, at times, logical. They should, however, at least be applauded for trying to improve the platform which has largely been allowed to run amok for 10 years.

In a report via The Verge, however, YouTube has confirmed that since the new policies were introduced over 17,000 channels have either been banned or blocked. In addition, over 500 million comments on the site have been deleted. While it may not be popular, they are at least following through on it!

YouTube Cracks Down on ‘Hateful Content’

The figures released are roughly 5 times greater than the ‘account actions’ taken for the prior quarter. As such, YouTube is clearly taking this policy very seriously. Albeit, it hasn’t gone entirely without issue. For example, many people have levelled accusations of the platform showing political bias in their decisions.

The video hosting site has largely credited their latest algorithm for the actions. YouTube states that around 80% of the videos targeted in the ban were identified by the AI. In addition, many were removed before they had even achieved a single view.

What Do We Think?

Your opinion of YouTube’s new policy may differ depending on what your experience with it has been. To say that the new policy has been an overwhelming success would be huge stretch with many channels having been removed by accident or, for undisclosed reasons.

Their algorithm perhaps has a better reputation for the instances in which it gets something wrong. Even if they are comparatively small to those it gets right.

At least they are trying to do something though. I mean, it’s better late than never, right?

