YouTube Accused of Data Collection on Children

YouTube accused in US of data collecting on children

If we have learned nothing else in the last few weeks with the Facebook data scandal, it’s that while online we are being watched. Whether it be checking our website visiting habits to provide targeted advertising or having to take surveys to access a page, data collection is abundant.

A Watchdog agency in the US, however, is currently investigating YouTube. The allegations suggest that the video hosting site is data collecting on children under 13 which is against US law.

The allegations

In a report via the Guardian, the allegations have been submitted by various child protection groups. They assert that while YouTube does have an age requirement of 13, they are fully aware that many of their users as below that age. As such, any data collection, adverts of surveys such children are exposed to are against US law.

Do they have a point?

Well, I think it’s a fair point to suggest that despite YouTubes age rating, many viewers are below 13. The fact that one of their most popular content creators at present is a child who reviews toys should be a clear indication of that. There is, however, a factor that parents and groups may not necessarily be considering with this action.

The age restriction

Ultimately, YouTube does have an age restriction for a reason. As such, as far as I am concerned, if parents allow their children to access the website then they have, by proxy, agreed to the terms and voluntarily forfeited them.

Whether such an argument would hold water is unclear. I am, after all, no expert in US law. I do think, however, that while this may be true there are no grounds for action.

What do you think? Is this a legitimate argument? In addition, do you think there is potential for a legal case? – Let us know in the comments!