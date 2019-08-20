YouTube Is Reportedly Suing A Copyright Claim Troll

It’s well known that despite its popularity, YouTube has a number of problems. One of the biggest is regarding how it polices its copyright claims. It honestly isn’t too much of an exaggeration to say that practically anyone could put a copyright claim in against a video and, with varying results, at least put the creator to some form of inconvenience. Put simply, it’s a problem that most significant content creators will likely encounter!

Last week, however, there was some good news! YouTube was looking to change the rules to try and make copyright claims less obstructive. Specifically, to prevent any advertising revenue being automatically diverted whenever a claim was submitted on a video. As such, and by proxy, making claims less (for want of better words) attractive or profitable. Who knows, maybe even more legitimate!

In a report via The Verge, however, there is some major news that will undoubtedly be welcomed by many. It is being said that a serial copyright claimer (who attempted to illegitimately hold channels to ransom) is being sued by the video hosting platform!

YouTube Sues Alleged Copyright Troll

Christopher Brady is accused of submitting numerous copyright claims against various channels despite having no legitimate claim to make. He would then get in touch with the channels owner and look to extort them. Basically, ‘pay me and I’ll remove the claim’ – ‘Fight me and I’ll keep claiming until your channel gets shut down’. Rather odious I know!

It is believed that many of his claims were submitted against Minecraft videos and the lawsuit states: “Brady’s extortionate and harassing activities described here may, at least in part, be motivated by his failings in his Minecraft interactions.”- Ouch! He might need some ointment for that burn!

What Do We Think?

While it’s great to see YouTube finally take some really strong and positive action, it is something of a two-edged sword as far as we can see. I mean, doesn’t this basically amount to YouTube admitting that its DCMA system is flawed? Flawed to the point that people are actively abusing it? – It sounds like it to me!

Call me crazy, but Christopher Brady surely isn’t the only person engaged in this activity. It does, however, appear that he may be the example!

Let’s look at the positives though. It may have taken a while, and perhaps too long, but at least YouTube is finally doing something about this problem! Better late than never, right?

What do you think? Have you ever had any copyright problems on YouTube? Is this a positive move or too little too late? – Let us know in the comments!