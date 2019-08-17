YouTube Originals Will Be ‘Free’ to Watch Starting Next Month

With a number of subscription-based TV services all vying for your business, I think it’s pretty safe to say that in comparative terms, YouTube doesn’t really have much going for it in their ‘Originals’ category. To me, at least, it’s simply more of a perk of being an ad-free member rather than an outright reason to go premium. There is, however, one pretty huge stand-out series that they do have, Cobra Kai.

Acting as a spiritual successor to the Karate Kid, Cobra Kai is (by far and away) one of the best shows around at the moment and a singular great reason to have a subscription just to binge-watch them all. If you have, however, been holding out, then there is good news on the horizon!

In a report via Engadget, YouTube is set to fulfil a promise to start making their ‘Originals’ content ‘free‘ to watch on their website. The only catch, of course, is that you will have adverts.

YouTube Originals Are Going (Mostly) Free!

YouTube has confirmed that on September 24th, they will begin rolling out their ‘free’ versions of Original programming that will be available to watch by all. As above, however, the only catch for non-premium members is that you will have to watch adverts. Adverts that, likely due to the nature of this promotion, like likely not be skippable.

It is, however, a small price to pay to watch something as awesome as Cobra Kai. Well, presuming that YouTube doesn’t flood it with an advert every 5 minutes.

What Do We Think?

It’s nice to see that YouTube is going ahead with this commitment and, for many, will provide a lot of excellent and free video content to watch. Yes, adverts are annoying, but it is a small price to pay here and, based on what you’re getting, you shouldn’t grumble.

Adverts with this programming are, after all, a lot more preferable than paying £9.99 a month.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!