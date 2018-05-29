YouTube Removes A Number of ‘Violent’ Music Videos

YouTube Removes 30 Violent Music Videos

Being the most popular video hosting channel on the internet, I wouldn’t be telling you anything new if I said that it hosts a significant amount of music content. Be this albums or music videos it generally speaking isn’t a bad place to go to check out the latest tunes. Occasionally though, these music videos go a little too far.

Fortunately for me, my interest in music largely ended in 1989 and as such I’m blissfully unaware of some of the more controversial stuff these days.

Following a request from the chief of the UK Metropolitan police though, in a report via the BBC, YouTube has agreed to remove a significant number of the more violent music videos it hosts. When I heard this, I was immediately curious if Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’ was still live as that had recently courted controversy. It does seem, however, that that video is currently out of the firing range. So to speak.

Incidentally, just so I don’t contradict myself, I wasn’t aware of this video myself until my wife brought it to my attention a couple weeks ago.

Why are the videos being removed?

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick believes that the most violent of music videos may be the cause of a recent increase in the London murder rate. The Met Police has said: “The gangs try to outrival each other with the filming and content. What looks like a music video can actually contain explicit language. With gangs threatening each other. There are gestures of violence. With hand signals suggesting they are firing weapons and graphic descriptions of what they would do to each other.”

Surprisingly YouTube has acted quite quickly in this regard. At present, at least 30 music videos have been deleted with more set to follow in the near future.

It is an interesting point. One which I’m sure many will agree and disagree. What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!