YouTube Set To Overtake Facebook As 2nd Most Visited Website

YouTube Set To Overtake Facebook In Traffic Figures

For many years now, there has been a well-established list of the most visited websites online. Google, Facebook and Youtube (in that order) are the top 3 dogs in terms of internet visits and traffic. It seems, however, that the decline in Facebook user figures is set to hit the social media site again.

In a report via Alphr, based on a study of traffic figures, YouTube is, finally, going to take the 2nd spot. Google though still has nothing to fear!

Not Surprised!

It has been a disastrous year for Facebook so far. Not only have they been subjected to data scandals (that resulted in US and EU hearings), they have also been the subject of much discussion of hate speech, electoral tampering and even their own political influence over the service. It’s a factor that has seen many users decide to simply abandon it.

YouTube, on the other hand, has largely avoided such controversies. Overall Facebook traffic is reportedly set to have nearly halved from where it was in 2016. All in all, it’s pretty grim news for the social media site!

The Future Of Facebook!

While this is all great news for YouTube, who I admit I visit on probably at least a dozen occasions a day, it’s more and more bad news for Facebook. I’m certainly not saying that Facebook is a sinking ship, but it is definitely taking on water and Mark Zuckerberg is struggling to bail it out.

We can literally guarantee that within the next few months, Facebook will be subject to another controversy. It is a factor that has led many to suggest that the company needs a fresh new direction. Perhaps even under a fresh new CEO.

What do you think? Have you stopped using Facebook? If so, what was the factor in your decision? – Let us know in the comments!