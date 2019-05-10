YouTuber ProJared Accused of Sexually Exploiting Fans

ProJared Accused of Sexually Exploiting Fans

If you’re a fan of gaming YouTube channels, then the chances are that you have probably either encountered, watched or at least heard of ProJared. With (formally) over a million subscribers his channel was hugely popular thanks to various gaming videos he created.

In terms of YouTube personalities hitting the news for all the wrong reasons, however, it seems that we’re currently in the middle of something of a news swarm as in a report via Kotaku, he has been accused not only of cheating on his wife but also soliciting or at least actively exchanging sexual images with his fans.

Another Scandal

In the report, his wife (presumably soon to be ex) has accused the popular YouTuber of not only cheating on her but also regularly contacting and potentially soliciting his fans for the exchange of ‘nude’ photographs.

One person who claimed to have been contacted by him said: “It was kind of weird. I was trying to play it cool. But him being a ‘famous YouTuber’ was definitely a major reason why I was even messaging him. I didn’t expect him to send full nudes, though. Him being a public figure, and all, I did not think he would do that.”

It is really this celebrity association that does bring a level of ‘exploitation’ to it.

It kept escalating secretly. He started a Snapchat, for getting nudes from fans, without telling me. I found out via a fan comment. I felt pressured to allow it even though I was uncomfortable.

Anytime I gave him an inch, he took a mile. — Heidi O’Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

Disturbing Rumours

Although these are only allegations and rumours at present, it has also been put forward that at least one person he contacted was underage at the time. This does, of course, resonate heavily with the recent incident of Austin Jones who was just sentenced to 10 years in prison for the offence.

Losing around 200,000 subscribers across both of his channels, however, the matter has already made a pretty significant impact on his YouTube. Additionally, it should also clearly be pointed out that ‘exchanging nudes’ isn’t illegal if both parties consent. The underage question, however, is surely set to be the clincher as to whether this will progress from an embarring issue to a criminal one.

