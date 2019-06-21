YouTuber Tests The New Mac Pro as an Actual Cheese Grater

/ 6 hours ago

The New Apple Mac Pro Cheese Grater?…

Earlier this month Apple revealed the formal design and specifications for their new upcoming range of Mac Pro systems. Overall, 3 things were taken away from the reveal. Firstly, that it had the potential to be an obscenely powerful system. Secondly, it was also obscenely expensive. The third, however, poked fun at the design of the case comparing it to a cheese grater (and not without good reason either).

Following the release of a video, however, YouTuber Winston Moy decided to put the design to the test. Specifically, to see if it would actually be a good device for cutting cheese. The short answer is, no, it’s not.

3D Printer

Using a lot of design know how (and a metal cutter), Winston Moy replicated a section of the panelling from the chassis that many compared to a cheese grater. After testing it out, however, he found that despite all the amusing comparisons, it’s actually not very good at the job.

He did, however, conclude that the pattern would work very well as a soap holder. So he didn’t necessarily consider the exercise a waste of time or materials. Albeit, it’s now probably the most expensively overdesigned soap dish in the world.

mac pro

What Do We Think?

It’s nice to see somebody actually go to the lengths to test this out. Many will still likely (and rightly) think that the Mac Pro chassis does look like a cheese grater. We do, however, at least now know as a categorical fact that while it might look like one, it does work anywhere near as well!

Given just how expensive these Mac Pro systems are going to be, however, if you really did want to use it as a cheese grater, there are hugely less expensive alternatives that, as video proves, work much better.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

mac pro
Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!