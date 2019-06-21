YouTuber Tests The New Mac Pro as an Actual Cheese Grater

The New Apple Mac Pro Cheese Grater?…

Earlier this month Apple revealed the formal design and specifications for their new upcoming range of Mac Pro systems. Overall, 3 things were taken away from the reveal. Firstly, that it had the potential to be an obscenely powerful system. Secondly, it was also obscenely expensive. The third, however, poked fun at the design of the case comparing it to a cheese grater (and not without good reason either).

Following the release of a video, however, YouTuber Winston Moy decided to put the design to the test. Specifically, to see if it would actually be a good device for cutting cheese. The short answer is, no, it’s not.

3D Printer

Using a lot of design know how (and a metal cutter), Winston Moy replicated a section of the panelling from the chassis that many compared to a cheese grater. After testing it out, however, he found that despite all the amusing comparisons, it’s actually not very good at the job.

He did, however, conclude that the pattern would work very well as a soap holder. So he didn’t necessarily consider the exercise a waste of time or materials. Albeit, it’s now probably the most expensively overdesigned soap dish in the world.

What Do We Think?

It’s nice to see somebody actually go to the lengths to test this out. Many will still likely (and rightly) think that the Mac Pro chassis does look like a cheese grater. We do, however, at least now know as a categorical fact that while it might look like one, it does work anywhere near as well!

Given just how expensive these Mac Pro systems are going to be, however, if you really did want to use it as a cheese grater, there are hugely less expensive alternatives that, as video proves, work much better.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!