YouTube’s ‘Classic’ Interface Will End in March

Late in 2017, Google decided to implement a new interface on the YouTube platform. I must admit at this point that on a personal level, I did not like it. There was, however, some hope when they did (via a little digging) still offer users the option to continue (or revert back) to the classic version.

In a report via TechSpot, however, Google has now confirmed that, like it or not, you’re shortly going to be stuck with their new version! Yes, ‘classic’ YouTube is coming to an end!

Google to Ditch YouTube ‘Classic’ Interface

As of next month, Google will formally drop the ‘classic’ interface from the YouTube platform. As such, like it or not, you will have to start getting used to the newer style. Affected users can, therefore, expect to see a little nagware (telling you to swap to the newer interface) cropping up over the next few weeks!

It has, however, also been warned that if your web browser is out-of-date, then it may not have all the extension support necessary to correctly operate the website. So, if you do regularly use the video hosting platform, a quick update check is advised!

What Do We Think?

I get why YouTube changed its user-interface, but I must admit that I didn’t entirely like the latest version. For the sake of laziness though, I have generally just gotten used to it.

For those of you still using ‘classic’ though, you have around 4-8 weeks left to enjoy it. By the end of March though, it will be gone!

What do you think? Are you still using the ‘classic’ version of YouTube? – Let us know in the comments!