ZADAK Go Ultra-Stylish With Their Compact MOAB II PC

ZADAK Computex 2018

We’ve saw a lot of amazing hardware at Computex, but one of the craziest systems had to be the MOAB II PC from ZADAK. Equipped with some impressive custom-loop water cooling, the form factor of this system is simply staggering. Crafted from custom aluminium panels, custom water cooling, and a patented aluminium water distribution plate, it’s able to maintain its compact footprint.

Small Yet Mighty

The chassis may be slim, but it still packs fantastic hardware. A GTX 10xx series card, this one was a GTX 1080, uses a riser cable, and their custom water cooling block to mount it right on the side of the chassis.

This and the CPU water cooling is fed through a 240mm radiator on the right side of the chassis. Again, the water goes through their custom distribution plate, which also allows the chassis to passively cool the system to a certain extent.

ZADAK

Of course, ZADAK makes memory too, so it also features their latest DDR4 RGB memory kits. It’s running Z370, and all the usual options, and should cost around $7000. Yikes, not cheap, but it’s not exactly made from off the shelf components.

Computex 2018 Coverage

