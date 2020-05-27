Zadak Enters the Mainstream Cooling Market with the SPARK AIO 240

ZADAK, a leading provider of PC enthusiast components, announced today the official release of the SPARK AIO 240MM ARGB liquid CPU cooler. With the two SPARK 120mm fans running at speeds of 500-1800 RPM while operating under 25dBA, users can equip their PC with efficient cooling with minimal noise. Also outfitted with customizable ARGB and sleek pump design, this latest addition expands ZADAK liquid cooling line-up from the patented MOAB II water distribution plate to mainstream cooling featuring user-centric design.

ZADAK SPARK AIO 240

The SPARK AIO 240 is equipped with two SPARK 120mm fans that deliver outstanding air pressure. The combination of the dual-fans running at speeds between 500-1800 RPM with a high static pressure of 2.5mm and the aluminum radiator of the highest fin density at 22 FPI, the SPARK AIO 240mm brings exceptional thermal exchange performance to keep even the most power-hungry CPU’s running at full speed.

In addition, the included SPARK 120mm fans operate at impressively quiet levels, emitting a stealthy 18-25dBA, even while the fans are running at higher RPMs. At these levels, the fans meet the noise standards of recording studios, making the SPARK AIO cooling system suitable for those in noise-sensitive fields such as streaming or video/music production.

Features

  • High-Class Radiator Fan for Silent Operation
  • World Leading Technology of 2nd Generation ARGB
  • Water Plating Process with Shinny Pump Cover
  • High Efficiency Radiator
  • Quick and Easy Installation
Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Zadak product website via the link here!

Zadak Enters the Mainstream Cooling Market with the SPARK AIO 240 1

When is it Out and How Much Does it Cost?

Set to general release, you can expect to see the Zadak Spark 240 AIO available to purchase now. As for price, while it may vary between retailers, an MSRP of around $159 should be expected. While that might seem a little pricey in terms of 240 AIO releases, this design certainly looks more than a little interesting and certainly packs a lot of good features.

Put simply, I wouldn’t mind checking this out myself!

What do you think? Do you like the look of this new AIO liquid cooling design? – Let us know in the comments!

