Zalman Announce CNPS20X & CNPS17X Dual Blade Air Coolers

I must admit that Zalman isn’t a cooler brand that I am overly familiar with. While I have never seen one of their products in the flesh, I have heard more than a few good things about them to consider them a strong ‘up and coming’ brand in the West.

In announcing their latest CNPS coolers, however, Zalman is definitely giving the market something interesting to consider with both unique RGB embellishments and their patented dual-blade fan technology.

Zalman CNPS Coolers

In announcing both the CNPS17X and CNPS20X models, there are more than a few factors that make these stand out from the generic pack of budget-friendly air-coolers.

For instance, you’ll note that the RGB effects in this instance are to the X covering the fans. A nice aesthetic in my opinion. In addition, however, it also includes their patented dual-blade design that effectively adds another set of smaller ‘interior’ fins to the fan.

Being part of the CNPS range (computer noise prevention system line) these should offer some nice levels of performance while both looking good and keeping quiet.

When Are They Out and How Much Will They Cost?

Offering compatibility for all major Intel and AMD sockets, at the time of writing there is sadly no news as to when these will be released (specifically in Western markets) nor indeed how much they will cost. Zalman does, however, have something of a reputation for being a ‘budget-friendly’ brand. As such, we’d likely expect to see a price in the region of £25-£50. This will depend on whether you choose the single radiator CNPS17X or the dual-rad CNPS 20X.

For more information on the Zalman CNPS17X you can check the official website here!

For more information on the Zalman CNPS20X you can check the official website here!

What do you think? Do you like the design of this cooler? – Let us know in the comments!