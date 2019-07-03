Zotac Announces Their Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Card Range

Zotac Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Cards

I must admit that I have something of a soft spot when it comes to Zotac. While they may not have the most eye-catching aesthetics in their graphics cards designs, they always speak of a professionally solid design that, when the RGB is brought out, looks absolutely amazing.

With Nvidia formally announcing their ‘Super’ graphics card range, in a report via Videocardz, Zotac has revealed their upcoming releases and, again, we are more than a little impressed!

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE® RTX 2060 SUPER

The 2060 range of Zotac cards will concentrate on two specific models. Specifically, a full size release and an ITX version of which the latter has a slightly lower boost clock speed.

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE® RTX 2070 SUPER

The Zotac 2070 graphics cards will release in three variants. A twin-fan base model, an alternative with higher boost clock speeds and a triple-fan ‘Extreme’ release for the range. The latter of which will likely be the ideal choice if you plan to try a little overclocking.

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE® RTX 2080 SUPER

Based on the same release profile as the 2070 series, you will note that the ‘Extreme’ model of this range comes with some nice RGB lighting effects and a higher boost clock speed compared to the mid-tier release. While the specifications may look impressive (and they are) don’t expect these to be inexpensive!

What Do We Think?

The early indications say that the ‘Super’ cards are looking very promising. Albeit, slightly contentious on pricing. Be sure, however, to check out our ‘Super’ release guide here and our website for all upcoming ‘Super’ reviews!

What do you think? Are you impressed with Zotac’s ‘Super’ graphics card designs? In addition, are you planning to make the ‘Super’ upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!