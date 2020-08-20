ZOTAC Announces the ZBOX QCM7T3000 Mini PC Workstation

ZOTAC Technology, a global manufacturer of innovation, today introduced the ZBOX Q Series Mini PC Workstation featuring the most advanced and powerful NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU. The all-new ZBOX QCM7T3000 is ultra-compact and the first Mini PC featuring the 10th generation Intel Core processor paired with NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 GPU. The ZBOX QCM7T3000 leverages the ZBOX Mini PC’s sleek design without compromising the industry-leading graphics performance. From sophisticated industrial design and advanced special effects to complex scientific visualization and big data modeling, the ZBOX QCM7T3000 is capable of resonating with big performance.

The ZBOX QCM7T3000 packs NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 with 6 GB GDDR6 featuring dedicated Tensor cores to support real-time ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) in addition to being VR Ready. NVIDIA Quadro is a certified and trusted platform standard to be fully compatible on the majority of all professional applications. The Mini PC Workstation is also paired with the high-end 45 W Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core processor featuring Hyper-threading, allowing up to 12 simultaneous thread executions.

At 2.65 liters in size and a slim height of just 62.2 mm (2.45 inches), the ZBOX QCM7T3000 reduces the overall footprint by more than 50% when compared to traditional tower workstations. With increased ventilation and powerful cooling hardware, heat outflow and cooling inflow is maximized to ensure long sustaining performance.

