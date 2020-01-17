Zotac Dominate the Mini-PC Market (again) @ CES 2020

When it comes to compact and powerful computers, the first name we think of is Zotac. At CES 2020, they reminded us of why! First up, their Inspire Studio, a nice new model that has fantastic I/O on the front and back, but also a punchy RTX 2060 and i7 combo on the interior. It’s perfect for the workspace and even gaming.

Their iconic ZBOX series gets the new Magnus EX72070S. This one is a step up, offering the RTX 2070 Super, paired with the i7-9750H and NVMe storage. Like the Inspire, it also has USB C and dual LAN.

Space is at a premium sometimes too, which is where the ZBOX EDGE M1643 comes in. This features the Intel i5-10210U as well as M.2 storage and great connectivity. Sure, it’s not a gaming system, but with VESA mounting, it’s a fantastic looking workstation.

Slimmer and quieter would be the ZBOX EDGE C1341, which is powered by the N4100, but is passively cooled through an external radiator chassis design.

Their new Nano systems are looking fantastic too, featuring the latest Ryzen U processors, as well as Vega graphics. These are great compact systems with really good connectivity too. I especially like the CA621 NANO below, as it is stylish enough to work at home or in the office.

Want to game on the go? Do you also want to do that in VR? Then the VR GO 3.0 Backpack is always the way to do that. It’s not a “new” product, but it has been updated for 2020. Better battery life thanks to 2 x 6000 mAh batteries, and now an RTX 2070 and i7-9750H. This thing is an absolute beast!

