ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3080 Trinity Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Horizon Zero Dawn 8. Final Fantasy XV 9. Doom Eternal 10. Borderlands 3 11. Metro Exodus 12. Battlefield V 13. Apex Legends 14. Control 15. Gears of War 5 16. Far Cry New Dawn 17. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 18. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 19. Wolfenstein Youngblood 20. 8K Gaming Performance 21. Ray Tracing & DLSS 22. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 23. Final Thoughts 24. View All Pages

I’m a long time fan of Zotac, as they typically design their hardware to really stand out from the crowd. From ultra-compact PCs to outlandish gaming systems. Then they have their graphics cards, which are always very competitive when it comes to price, but also their flagship models have often proved to be some of the best out there. Today, however, we’re looking at the RTX 3080 Trinity, it’s an MSRP card from Zotac, which is to say somewhat similar to a founders/base model in terms of specifications and price.

ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3080 Trinity Graphics Card

Of course, Zotac still wants to offer you as much value as possible. While the card is similarly priced to the Nvidia Founder’s cards, it has a custom triple fan cooler on it from Zotac, a custom backplate, RGB lighting and more to tempt you into a purchase. At the heart of it though, it’s still an RTX 3080, which we know to (at least for now) be the fastest gaming GPU on the market.

Features

2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores

3rd Gen Tensor Cores

SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting

IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling

Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop

Metal Frontplate and RGB LED Backplate

FireStorm Utility (Download HERE )

) VR Ready

What Zotac Had to Say