ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3080 Trinity Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 4 seconds ago
I’m a long time fan of Zotac, as they typically design their hardware to really stand out from the crowd. From ultra-compact PCs to outlandish gaming systems. Then they have their graphics cards, which are always very competitive when it comes to price, but also their flagship models have often proved to be some of the best out there. Today, however, we’re looking at the RTX 3080 Trinity, it’s an MSRP card from Zotac, which is to say somewhat similar to a founders/base model in terms of specifications and price.
ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3080 Trinity Graphics Card
Of course, Zotac still wants to offer you as much value as possible. While the card is similarly priced to the Nvidia Founder’s cards, it has a custom triple fan cooler on it from Zotac, a custom backplate, RGB lighting and more to tempt you into a purchase. At the heart of it though, it’s still an RTX 3080, which we know to (at least for now) be the fastest gaming GPU on the market.
Features
- 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores
- 3rd Gen Tensor Cores
- SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting
- IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling
- Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop
- Metal Frontplate and RGB LED Backplate
- FireStorm Utility (Download HERE)
- VR Ready
What Zotac Had to Say
“Get Amplified with the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast GDDR6X memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity gives rise to amplified gaming with ultra graphics fidelity.” – Zotac