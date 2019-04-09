Zotac GeForce 1650 Images Appear Online

Zotac GeForce 1650

Although I do occasionally feel like a broken record saying this, while we all know that Nvidia 1650 graphics cards are on the way, there is still the small matter of fact that they have not formally been announced yet.

Acting as the successor to the highly popular (and inexpensive) 1050 graphics card, many people will be interested to see just how good the 1650 is. Not just in terms of price, but also performance.

In a report via Videocardz, however, while we do not have any specific news on the specification, images have leaked from the upcoming Zotac GeForce 1650 graphics card and they reveal more than a little about what to expect.

No Power Connectors

While the card itself looks to have a fairly compact design (as we might have expected) the images do reveal something far more interesting. Namely, that this GPU will not require a dedicated power source. In other words, it will (at least in theory) be able to run directly from the PCI-E source.

While not entirely shocking, this is certainly not what many would have expected.

Release Date & Performance

While no specification of performance figures have been leaked, we have heard rumours suggesting that, on the whole, the 1650 will be about 40% faster than the 1050 graphics card. If so, this is very welcome news.

Not wanting to sound overly critical, but the Nvidia 1050 was, in my opinion, one of the most pointless cards ever created. It lacked the power for any serious gaming and, based on the price, the AMD 470 was a far better option.

As for the release date? Well, best indications suggest Nvidia will announce something before the end of the month. April 22nd seems to be the date most are backing and, in fairness, seems likely to us.

If this can, however, give a genuine 1080p gaming performance for a low price, then the Nvidia 1650 could be one of the best budget cards released for quite some time!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!