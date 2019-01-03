Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm Is Set To Be Announced

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm

With CES 2019 coming in just a few days we’re expecting a number of pretty huge tech announcements to kick off 2019 in the best possible way. For example, we’re already fully expecting the formal announcement of the Nvidia 2060 graphics card and that, in itself, will see masses of new models hit the market from various manufacturers.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that another addition to the CES lineup will feature the Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm.

Water Block Cooling

The market for water block cooling in graphics cards is still in its relative infancy. Other the last 12-months, however, we have seen a notable increase in models available on the market. Not only for graphics cards, but also for motherboards with their often attractive monoblock design. The latest graphics card from Zotac appears to be going exactly down that road. With its water chamber and seemingly impressive lighting effects, this is looking a very attractive option.

Specifications

In terms of the meat and bones surrounding this graphics card, at the present time, we know absolutely nothing. It does, however, go without saying that this model will be primarily aimed towards those who place high priority on low-noise and/or high-levels of overclocking performance from their graphics card.

With CES 2019 set to launch on the 8th of January, rest assured we’ll be taking a much closer look at this and, of course, bringing the news straight to you!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? Would you go for this style of graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!