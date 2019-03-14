Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan 6GB Graphics Card Review

Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan

The Nvidia GTX 1660 cards are here at last, and ready to take the budget GPU market by storm. At give or take £200, they’re certainly affordable for the masses, plus they do promise very competitive performance for. This is especially true for those upgrading their ageing GPUs on a budget. Furthermore, they seem like a great entry-level option for those building their first gaming PC, that don’t want to spend the £1000+ on flagship GPUs, that honestly most people just don’t require.

With games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Apex, and many others offering amazing gaming, while not being very GPU demanding, I can certainly see the appeal here. However, how do they stack up to the older GTX 1060, or even the new 1660 Ti? I’m sure a few want to see how the comparable AMD RX 580 holds up against it too. Let’s find out!

Features

  • TU116-300 Chipset
  • 1408 Cores
  • 88 TMUs
  • 48 ROPs
  • 6GB GDDR5 Memory
  • 192-bit Bus
  • 12nm FinFET Proess

Specifications

