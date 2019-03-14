Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan 6GB Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 13. Overclocking 14. Final Thoughts 15. View All Pages

Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan

The Nvidia GTX 1660 cards are here at last, and ready to take the budget GPU market by storm. At give or take £200, they’re certainly affordable for the masses, plus they do promise very competitive performance for. This is especially true for those upgrading their ageing GPUs on a budget. Furthermore, they seem like a great entry-level option for those building their first gaming PC, that don’t want to spend the £1000+ on flagship GPUs, that honestly most people just don’t require.

With games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Apex, and many others offering amazing gaming, while not being very GPU demanding, I can certainly see the appeal here. However, how do they stack up to the older GTX 1060, or even the new 1660 Ti? I’m sure a few want to see how the comparable AMD RX 580 holds up against it too. Let’s find out!

Features

TU116-300 Chipset

1408 Cores

88 TMUs

48 ROPs

6GB GDDR5 Memory

192-bit Bus

12nm FinFET Proess



Specifications

