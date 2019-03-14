Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan 6GB Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan
The Nvidia GTX 1660 cards are here at last, and ready to take the budget GPU market by storm. At give or take £200, they’re certainly affordable for the masses, plus they do promise very competitive performance for. This is especially true for those upgrading their ageing GPUs on a budget. Furthermore, they seem like a great entry-level option for those building their first gaming PC, that don’t want to spend the £1000+ on flagship GPUs, that honestly most people just don’t require.
With games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Apex, and many others offering amazing gaming, while not being very GPU demanding, I can certainly see the appeal here. However, how do they stack up to the older GTX 1060, or even the new 1660 Ti? I’m sure a few want to see how the comparable AMD RX 580 holds up against it too. Let’s find out!
Features
- TU116-300 Chipset
- 1408 Cores
- 88 TMUs
- 48 ROPs
- 6GB GDDR5 Memory
- 192-bit Bus
- 12nm FinFET Proess
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Zotac page here.