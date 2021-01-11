ZOTAC Launches the MAGNUS One Mini-PC

ZOTAC, has today announced an all-new ZBOX Mini PC of the E Series line, MAGNUS ONE. It boasts a high-performance, versatile design made to empower all end-user computing needs. MAGNUS ONE packs the most capable high-end hardware within the 8.3-liter compact chassis to deliver a powerful experience for daily tasks, gaming, entertainment, demanding workloads, and creative workflows.

MAGNUS ONE makes its debut with the opening of CES 2021, introducing an all-new vertically-positioned design that supports a desktop ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU for the ultimate performance. It is the first ZBOX Mini PC equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series desktop graphics card, built with 2nd Gen raytracing Cores and Tensor Cores for high-fidelity gaming. The new system also houses an Intel Core i7 processor, upgradable memory and storage support, and robust connectivity options.

“MAGNUS ONE is our most powerful and future-proof Mini PC. It leverages enthusiast-level hardware including the most advanced GPU to offer a big leap in performance over previous generations of MAGNUS. The easy upgradability ZBOX Mini PCs are well known for continues on in the MAGNUS ONE,” says Jacky Huang, Product Director of ZOTAC Technology. “It is a powerful, compact, and capable system designed to fulfill all computing needs.” – Zotac

The MAGNUS ONE embodies a minimal chic design featured on a variety of ZBOX models with a compact size of 8.3 liters, which includes an internal 500 W 80+ Platinum power supply. With a compact footprint, users can tackle more productivity, and enjoy the zen of having more desk space. MAGNUS ONE also features a convenient design for easy upgradability. Unlock two screws at the rear, and simply remove the top lid and side panels for quick access to the internals to upgrade the SO-DIMM memory, Optane Memory, M.2 SSD, or 2.5″ HDD/SSD.

Featuring a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 desktop graphics card powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the 2nd generation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX, it brings GPU acceleration and more powerful performance in a wide range of supported creative applications and supports the latest technologies including 2nd gen real-time raytracing and DLSS for AI-accelerated performance for incredible gaming.

The MAGNUS ONE is outfitted with premium connectivity and a wide array of expandability, including one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4a for a multi-display setup of up to 4 displays. It also features four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, four USB 3.0 ports (one Type-C), plus the latest Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with the Killer AX1650 chipset, and support for dual LANs featuring one Gigabit LAN and one 2.5 Gbps Killer E3000 port for more bandwidth intensive tasks.

The ZOTAC MAGNUS ONE is available both in a ‘barebones’ and ‘ready to go’ configuration to suit all user’s needs. Although no specific regional release date nor price has yet been confirmed, if you do want to learn more about this exciting mini-PC design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

