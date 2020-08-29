Zotac Nvidia 3080/3090 Graphics Card Images Leak

With the Nvidia 30XX series of graphics cards expected to be officially launched on September 1st, we’ve certainly seen a huge ramp-up in news, rumor, and speculation surrounding them over the last few weeks. With that date getting ever closer, however, we do seem to be wandering more and more into the realms of seemingly confirmed information rather than just guesswork. For example, we recently saw Gainward’s 3090 and 3080 GPU design (and specifications) leak online.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, it seems that it’s now the turn of Zotac and while we have no specifications, we have a LOT of images of their new Nvidia 30XX range and even a semi-confirmed line-up!

Zotac Nvidia 3080/3090 Graphics Cards

Within the leaked images, we can see various pictures of both dual and triple fan GPU designs from Zotac. While the 2-fan setups are likely from their 3070 range, a key focus (with individual images) has been placed on the 3-fan designs that are reportedly going under the brand name “RTX 3090 Trinity”.

Although this is subject to confirmation, it is believed that Zotac’s initial line-up will go under the following names:

GeForce RTX 3090 AMP Extreme

GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity HoLo

GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity

GeForce RTX 3080 AMP Extreme

GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity HoLo

GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity

GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge HoLo

GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge

What Do We Think?

The Zotac range does look more than a little aesthetically pleasing and, similar to Gainward, we do see a key emphasis being placed on cooling within their marketing images. This is perhaps another indication that the top-end Nvidia 30XX cards are going to run a little toasty.

One thing, however, seems certain. AIB partners are ready for this release, all Nvidia has to do is push that green button and give us a release date!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!