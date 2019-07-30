ZOTAC Refreshes MEK Mini Gaming PCs with RTX Super GPUs

ZOTAC launched their MEK Mini Gaming PCs just four months ago. This is a compact gaming solution just measuring 260.8mm x 136mm x 258.8mm. In fact, this is their smallest, socketed desktop gaming PC yet. Even smaller than the MEK1 slim gaming PC.

Now this has been super-charged with NVIDIA‘s recently launched GeForce RTX Super video cards. Normally, these cards on compact systems may cause thermal issues. However, ZOTAC’s years of experience with compact PCs enabled them to design a custom system cooling that manages it well.

Cool air is drawn in from the front, sides and bottom, which then exhaust at the back and top. These exhaust areas are also quite large, ensuring heat does not get trapped inside the system.

Do These Have RGB LED?

Just like the MEK Ultra and MEK1, the MEK MINI has RGB LED via ZOTAC’s Spectra lighting system. The front logo and accents on the front panel can be customized to the user’s preference.

What Kind of Configuration Options are Available with RTX Super Video Cards?

The MEK MINI is available in two models initially. The first is a 6-core 9th Gen Intel Core i5 with a GeForce RTX 2060 Super video card. Meanwhile, the other uses a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 8-Core CPU with a GeForce RTX 2070 Super. Of course, ZOTAC uses their own custom RTX Super video cards as well so it fits perfectly inside a compact system.

Both configurations come with 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 with 240GB NVMe M.2 SSD for OS and 1TB HDD for storage. The system ships with Windows 10 pre-installed.

When Can I Buy These MEK MINI PCs?

The Core i5 + RTX 2060 version is available now. ZOTAC even offers a free tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard and optical gaming mouse to those who order it for a limited time.

Meanwhile, the more powerful Core i7 + RTX 2070 version will be available in a few weeks, towards the end of August 2019.