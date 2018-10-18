ZOTAC Releases the MEK Ultra Gaming Desktop PC Line

The Most Powerful ZOTAC Gaming PC Yet

ZOTAC is branching out from their mini-PC roots to a full-fledged high-end gaming PC with the new MEK Ultra. The PC tower system contains the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA, including 8th Generation Core i9+ or Core i7 options, and of course, the new RTX series graphics cards.

Both are mounted on a Z370 motherboard with 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4. The board has four DDR4 DIMM slots in total, so users can max it out up to 64GB.

The CPU is cooled with a custom RGB LED-equipped AIO, with a 240mm radiator. Additional cooling exists via a 120mm rear exhaust and a pair of 200mm fans in front for intake.

The hardware comes in a mid-tower enclosure with the typical gaming aesthetic essentials. This includes RGB LEDs and a tempered glass side panel. The chassis even has an optional vertical GPU mount. Just in case users want to show off their ZOTAC RTX video card.

The entire system is powered by an 80 PLUS Gold rated 1000W power supply, ensuring that the high-end components get enough juice and more. The best part is that since it is a desktop build, users can readily upgrade the components if they wish.

As for the storage, users have the option of having up to 500GB of NVMe M.2 SSD. Furthermore, an additional storage option of up to 4TB with 32GB of Intel Optane is also available.

How Much are These ZOTAC MEK Ultra PCs?

The base model with an RTX 2070, i7-8700K, 16GB of DDR4, and 240GB SSD starts at just $1,999 USD. Swap the GPU for an RTX 2080, and the system will cost $2,399 USD.

Meanwhile, The MEK Ultra with an RTX 2080 Ti, i7-8700K, 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 and 500GB NVMe SSD retails for $2,899 USD. There is also a fully-loaded version for $3,999 USD with an RTX 2080 Ti, Core i9 CPU, 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4, 4TB HDD with Intel Optane, and 500GB NVMe.