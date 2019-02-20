ZOTAC RTX 2080 Ti Arctic Storm Video Card Launched

With Pre-installed Water-Block

ZOTAC previewed their RTX 2080 Ti Arctic Storm graphics card two months ago at CES 2019. Now it is finally official and is available in stores soon.

Like GTX 1080 Ti Arctic Storm from two years ago, the RTX 2080 Ti Arctic Storm features a full-coverage water-block with RGB LED features. Although this time, it has an updated look and even more RGB LED via their Spectra 2.0 system. The card actually comes ready to use with a pair of G1/4 connectors on the side.

Underneath the block is a custom 16-phase VRM design, so users can freely overclock beyond the bounds of air-cooling. Aside from the block cooling the GPU core, this 16-phase VRM also gets sufficient flow, which prevents throttling under overclocked loads.

Aside from the custom changes, the core RTX 2080 Ti still sports 4,352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 memory. However, it is factory overclocked with up to 1,575MHz boost clock. Which is 30MHz higher than the factory overclocked Founder’s Edition RTX 2080 Ti.

Display connectivity includes three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs, one HDMI 2.0b port, and the USB Type-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink.

How much is the ZOTAC RTX 2080 Ti Arctic Storm?

ZOTAC did not reveal specific pricing information at this time. Although expect it to be priced above the company’s air-cooled AMP! Edition RTX 2080 Ti model.